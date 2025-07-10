Indo Count Industries Confirms Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Indo Count Industries Limited ( (IN:ICIL) ) is now available.

Indo Count Industries Limited has submitted a confirmation certificate in compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The certificate, issued by their Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd., confirms that securities received for dematerialisation have been processed appropriately and listed on the stock exchanges. This announcement ensures stakeholders of the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements, potentially reinforcing trust in its operational transparency.

Indo Count Industries Limited

Average Trading Volume: 32,741

Current Market Cap: 57.78B INR

