Indian Energy Exchange Reports Strong Growth in October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. ( (IN:IEX) ) is now available.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd reported a significant increase in its electricity traded volume for October 2025, with a 16.5% year-on-year growth, reaching 11,233 MU. The Real-Time Market saw a substantial 46.8% rise in volume, while prices in both the Day-Ahead and Real-Time Markets declined, presenting cost-effective opportunities for consumers. Despite a 6% decline in national energy consumption, increased renewable and coal-based generation improved supply liquidity, contributing to competitive pricing.

More about Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd is India’s premier electricity exchange, facilitating the trading of electricity across various market segments, including Day-Ahead, Term-Ahead, and Real-Time Markets. The company plays a crucial role in providing a platform for efficient energy trading, catering to the needs of Discoms, and Commercial & Industrial consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 430,639

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 124B INR

For an in-depth examination of IEX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue