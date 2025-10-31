Independence Realty Trust Reports Steady Q3 2025 Performance

Independence Realty Trust ( (IRT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Independence Realty Trust presented to its investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning and operating multifamily communities across non-gateway U.S. markets, aiming to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to shareholders. In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, IRT reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 and core funds from operations (CFFO) per share of $0.29, both aligning with expectations. The company achieved a 2.7% growth in same-store net operating income (NOI) and maintained a strong balance sheet with conservative leverage and ample liquidity. Key highlights include the completion of 788 unit renovations with a 14.8% return on investment and the acquisition of two communities in Orlando for $155 million, enhancing their portfolio in the region. Looking ahead, IRT’s management remains focused on stable occupancy and leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiencies, positioning the company to capitalize on improving rental rates as market conditions evolve.

