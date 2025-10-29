Indel B Announces Document Availability for Upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Indel B S.p.A. ( (IT:INDB) ).

Indel B S.p.A. has announced the availability of documents related to its upcoming Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for December 1, 2025. These documents, including the Directors’ Explanatory Report, are accessible on the company’s website and through authorized storage mechanisms. This announcement ensures transparency and accessibility for stakeholders, reinforcing the company’s commitment to governance and shareholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:INDB) stock is a Hold with a EUR21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Indel B S.p.A. stock, see the IT:INDB Stock Forecast page.

More about Indel B S.p.A.

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of Borsa Italiana, controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., and ultimately owned by the Berloni family. The company leads a global group with a 50-year history in the mobile cooling sector, serving the automotive and leisure time segments, as well as the hospitality industry. Indel B also operates in the mobile climate control sector, focusing on commercial vehicles and machinery, and in the cooling appliances sector, producing wine cellars and small refrigerators.

Average Trading Volume: 2,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €110.2M

For detailed information about INDB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue