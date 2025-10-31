Income Asset Management Refreshes Staff Incentive Scheme with New Equity-Linked Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Income Asset Management Group Limited ( (AU:IAM) ) just unveiled an update.

Income Asset Management Group Limited has announced the issuance of equity-linked securities to key staff, which may convert to 34,000,000 ordinary shares, representing approximately 3.7% of the current shares. This move is part of a strategy to enhance staff alignment with shareholders and maximize long-term value. The new Zero Exercise Price Options (ZEPOs) are designed to refresh the company’s staff incentive framework, ensuring it remains meaningful and aligned with shareholder outcomes. The board believes this approach will help attract and retain market-leading talent while preserving cash reserves by using equity-based incentives.

Income Asset Management is a full-service investment house specializing in bond and loan markets. The company provides a platform for investors, advisers, and portfolio managers to research, execute, and manage income investments, with over $2.6 billion in funds under administration. They offer debt origination advice, execution, and investment advice to advisers and direct investors.

YTD Price Performance: -6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 1,628,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.93M

