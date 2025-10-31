Income Asset Management Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Income Asset Management Group Limited ( (AU:IAM) ) has shared an announcement.

Income Asset Management Group Limited announced the issuance of 34,000,000 unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on various dates at various prices, as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move is likely aimed at enhancing employee engagement and retention, potentially impacting the company’s operational dynamics and positioning within the financial services sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IAM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.08 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Income Asset Management Group Limited stock, see the AU:IAM Stock Forecast page.

More about Income Asset Management Group Limited

Income Asset Management Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing asset management solutions. The company offers a range of financial products and services aimed at optimizing income for its clients.

YTD Price Performance: -6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 1,628,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.93M

For an in-depth examination of IAM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue