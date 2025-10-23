Inchcape Reports Robust Q3 2025 Performance and Reaffirms Growth Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inchcape ( (GB:INCH) ) has provided an announcement.

Inchcape plc reported a strong performance in Q3 2025, with 8% organic revenue growth and a 7% increase in group revenue, driven by market growth, distribution contract wins, and product launches. The company continued to execute its Accelerate+ strategy, including the acquisition of Askja in Iceland and optimizing its contract portfolio. Inchcape maintained disciplined capital allocation, progressing with a £250m share buyback program and a healthy M&A pipeline. The company reiterated its FY 2025 outlook, expecting continued growth, supported by product launches and operational optimizations.

More about Inchcape

Inchcape is a leading global automotive distributor with operations across six continents. The company leverages in-market expertise, unique technology, and advanced data analytics to create innovative customer experiences, enhancing automotive brands and fostering sustainable growth. Inchcape’s distribution platform covers product planning, pricing, import, logistics, brand marketing, digital and physical sales, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in London, the company employs around 16,000 people worldwide.

