Inchcape Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Inchcape ( (GB:INCH) ).

Inchcape plc has announced the purchase of 118,317 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, initiated on 4 March 2025. The company intends to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 364,708,934, reflecting a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INCH) stock is a Buy with a £11.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Inchcape stock, see the GB:INCH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:INCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INCH is a Outperform.

Inchcape’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its stock score. While technical analysis presents mixed signals, the company’s solid financial health and undervaluation relative to earnings provide a compelling investment case. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data does not impact the overall assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:INCH stock, click here.

More about Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates in the automotive distribution and retail industry, providing services related to the sale and distribution of vehicles. The company focuses on enhancing its market position through strategic financial maneuvers such as share buyback programs.

Average Trading Volume: 777,710

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.63B

Find detailed analytics on INCH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue