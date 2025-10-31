Inaba Denki Sangyo Reports Strong Financial Growth and Announces Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inaba Denkisangyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9934) ) has shared an announcement.

Inaba Denki Sangyo Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 7% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 25.9% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a two-for-one stock split effective December 1, 2025, which will impact dividend calculations and earnings per share, indicating a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9934) stock is a Buy with a Yen4737.00 price target.

Inaba Denki Sangyo Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the electrical industry. It focuses on providing a range of electrical products and services, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 90,054

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen235.1B

