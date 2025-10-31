Inaba Denki Sangyo Announces Share Split and Dividend Forecast Revision

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inaba Denkisangyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9934) ) just unveiled an update.

Inaba Denki Sangyo Co., Ltd. has announced a share split, a partial amendment to its Articles of Incorporation, and a revision to its dividend forecast. The share split aims to improve share liquidity and expand the shareholder base by reducing investment units. The amendment to the Articles of Incorporation reflects the increased number of authorized shares, while the dividend forecast revision aligns with the share split, although no substantive changes are made.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9934) stock is a Buy with a Yen4737.00 price target.

More about Inaba Denkisangyo Co., Ltd.

Inaba Denki Sangyo Co., Ltd. operates in the electrical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of electrical equipment. The company is listed on the TSE Prime market under the securities code 9934.

Average Trading Volume: 90,054

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen235.1B

