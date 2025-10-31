Inaba Denki Sangyo Announces Share Buyback Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Inaba Denkisangyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9934) ).

Inaba Denki Sangyo Co., Ltd. has announced a resolution to acquire up to 1,050,000 of its own shares, representing 1.9% of its total issued shares, as part of a shareholder return policy aimed at maintaining a medium-term total payout ratio of about 60%. This move is intended to enhance shareholder value by aligning management with capital cost and stock price considerations, with the acquisition set to occur between November 2025 and April 2026, and will be adjusted following a planned share split in December 2025.

More about Inaba Denkisangyo Co., Ltd.

Inaba Denki Sangyo Co., Ltd. operates in the electrical equipment industry, focusing on providing a range of electrical products and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic financial management.

Average Trading Volume: 90,054

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen235.1B

