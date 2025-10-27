IN8bio Unveils Promising Preclinical Data for INB-619

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IN8bio ( (INAB) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, IN8bio presented new preclinical data for its γδ T cell engager program, INB-619, at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence Meeting in Chicago. The data demonstrated that INB-619 achieved complete B cell depletion with efficacy comparable to FDA-approved compounds, while minimizing adverse cytokine release. This highlights the potential of INB-619 to transform autoimmune disease treatment by safely and precisely eliminating pathogenic B cells and driving immune reset, showcasing IN8bio’s capabilities in γδ T cell biology.

Spark’s Take on INAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INAB is a Underperform.

IN8bio’s stock score reflects significant financial challenges, typical of early-stage biotechnology companies. The financial performance is hindered by substantial operational losses and reliance on external funding, while technical analysis shows bearish market trends. Valuation remains speculative with a negative P/E ratio, emphasizing the high-risk nature of investing in developmental biotech firms.

More about IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is advancing several programs, including INB-100 for acute myeloid leukemia and INB-600 for oncology and autoimmune indications.

Average Trading Volume: 70,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.71M

