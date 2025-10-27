Imugene’s Azer-cel Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Therapy

Imugene Ltd ((IUGNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Imugene Ltd is currently conducting a clinical study titled ‘Phase 1/1b, Open-label, Dose-escalation, Dose-expansion, Parallel Assignment Study to Evaluate Safety and Clinical Activity of PBCAR0191 (Azercabtagene Zapreleucel or Azer-cel) in Subjects With Relapsed/Refractory (r/r) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) and r/r B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL)’. The study aims to assess the safety and clinical activity of Azer-cel, a promising treatment for patients with these challenging conditions.

The intervention being tested is Azer-cel, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, administered alongside drugs like Fludarabine and Cyclophosphamide. This treatment is designed to target and destroy cancerous B-cells in patients with relapsed or refractory NHL and B-ALL.

The study follows a non-randomized, open-label, parallel assignment design, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It involves multiple dose levels to evaluate the optimal dosage for safety and efficacy, with no masking involved.

The study began on August 20, 2018, with its most recent update submitted on March 6, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results that could influence market dynamics.

This clinical update could significantly impact Imugene’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and position the company as a leader in innovative cancer therapies. Investors should also consider the competitive landscape, as advancements in CAR T-cell therapies are a hotbed of activity in the biotech sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

