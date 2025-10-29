Imugene Reports Promising Results in CAR T-Naïve Lymphoma Trial

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Imugene ( (AU:IMU) ) is now available.

Imugene Limited has announced promising early efficacy results from its Phase 1b trial of azer-cel, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T therapy, in CAR T-naïve patients with various B-cell lymphomas. The trial showed an 83% overall response rate and a 50% complete response rate among the six evaluable patients, with enrolment progressing faster than previous cohorts. This progress highlights the substantial clinical demand and potential for expedited clinical paths, particularly in areas of unmet need.

More about Imugene

Imugene Limited is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies. The company specializes in off-the-shelf, allogeneic CAR T therapies, targeting a range of B-cell lymphomas, including rare subtypes where no CAR T products are currently approved.

