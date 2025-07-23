Imugene Limited Expands Market Presence with New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Imugene ( (AU:IMU) ) has provided an announcement.

Imugene Limited has announced the quotation of additional securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with a total of 532,182 ordinary fully paid shares being issued. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and enhance its market presence, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and investor confidence.

More about Imugene

Imugene Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of immuno-oncology therapies. The company specializes in creating innovative cancer treatments that harness the immune system to target and eradicate tumors, aiming to improve patient outcomes in the oncology market.

Average Trading Volume: 629,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$82.4M

