Imugene Achieves 81% Response Rate in CAR T-cell Therapy Trial

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Imugene ( (AU:IMU) ).

Imugene Limited has announced a significant milestone in its Phase 1b clinical trial of azer-cel, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, which has achieved an 81% overall response rate in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The trial’s success, including rapid and durable responses, positions Imugene favorably in the immuno-oncology sector, with potential implications for expanding treatment options for rare lymphomas. Additionally, the company has raised approximately $25 million through an institutional placement and share purchase plan, and received a $5.9 million R&D tax refund, bolstering its financial position to support ongoing research and development efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IMU) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imugene stock, see the AU:IMU Stock Forecast page.

More about Imugene

Imugene Limited is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company based in Sydney, Australia. The company focuses on developing innovative therapies that harness the immune system to treat cancer, with a particular emphasis on CAR T-cell therapies for various types of lymphoma.

Average Trading Volume: 2,790,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$113.9M

Find detailed analytics on IMU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue