Impro Precision Reports Strong Q3 2025 Sales Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Impro Precision Industries Limited ( (HK:1286) ).

Impro Precision Industries Limited reported a robust sales performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a notable 16.8% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. The company experienced significant growth in the diversified industrials and aerospace, medical, and energy segments, driven by strong demand in AI-related and medical end-markets. Despite challenges in the global economy, the company forecasts continued sales growth for the full year, although the automotive segment saw a decline.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1286) stock is a Buy with a HK$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Impro Precision Industries Limited stock, see the HK:1286 Stock Forecast page.

More about Impro Precision Industries Limited

Impro Precision Industries Limited operates in the diversified industrials sector, offering products and services such as investment casting, precision machining, sand casting, and surface treatment. The company focuses on markets including aerospace, medical, energy, automotive, and various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 2,012,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.91B

For an in-depth examination of 1286 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue