Impro Precision Industries to Adopt New Share Option Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Impro Precision Industries Limited ( (HK:1286) ).

Impro Precision Industries Limited has announced its intention to terminate its Existing Share Option Scheme, which was adopted in June 2018, and replace it with a New Share Option Scheme. This move is in response to amendments in the Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules that came into effect in January 2023. The new scheme aims to align with market practices by offering incentives to eligible participants, enhancing enterprise value, and achieving long-term objectives for the company’s growth and development. The adoption of the new scheme is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1286) stock is a Buy with a HK$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Impro Precision Industries Limited stock, see the HK:1286 Stock Forecast page.

More about Impro Precision Industries Limited

Impro Precision Industries Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in precision manufacturing. The company is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing high-quality precision components and services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,012,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.91B

Learn more about 1286 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue