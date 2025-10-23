Imperial Pacific Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Imperial Pacific Limited ( (AU:IPC) ).

Imperial Pacific Limited has announced a proposed issue of 119,128 ordinary fully paid securities, set to be issued on October 31, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, and the company has applied for these securities to be quoted on the ASX, which could potentially impact its market presence and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IPC) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imperial Pacific Limited stock, see the AU:IPC Stock Forecast page.

More about Imperial Pacific Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.31M

See more data about IPC stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

