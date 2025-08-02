Imperial Oil Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Imperial Oil ( (IMO) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Imperial Oil presented to its investors.

Imperial Oil Limited is a leading Canadian petroleum refiner and producer, known for its significant contributions to the crude oil and petrochemical sectors, and its commitment to leveraging technology for responsible energy development.

In its second quarter of 2025, Imperial Oil reported a net income of $949 million, with cash flows from operating activities reaching $1,465 million. The company achieved a record upstream production of 427,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, marking the highest second quarter production in over three decades.

Key highlights of the quarter include the completion of Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility at the Strathcona refinery, and the renewal of its share repurchase program, aiming to buy back up to five percent of outstanding shares. Despite a decrease in net income compared to the previous year, Imperial maintained strong production levels, particularly at its Kearl and Syncrude operations, and continued to focus on shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases.

Looking ahead, Imperial Oil remains optimistic about the second half of the year, with plans to enhance operational efficiencies and complete its share repurchase program. The company is also poised to benefit from its renewable diesel project, which aligns with its integrated business model and commitment to delivering lower-emission fuels.

