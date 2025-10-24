Imperial Brands Executes Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Imperial Brands ( (GB:IMB) ) has provided an update.

Imperial Brands PLC announced the repurchase and cancellation of 36,140 ordinary shares as part of its GBP 1.25 billion share repurchase program. This transaction, executed through Barclays Capital Securities Limited, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The cancellation of these shares will reduce the total number of shares in circulation, impacting shareholder calculations under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IMB) stock is a Buy with a £3100.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imperial Brands stock, see the GB:IMB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IMB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IMB is a Outperform.

Imperial Brands’ strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its score. The positive impact of the share repurchase program further enhances shareholder value. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought conditions.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IMB stock, click here.

More about Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC operates in the tobacco industry, focusing on the manufacture and sale of tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of brands and its strategic focus on expanding its market presence globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,818,748

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £24.06B

For a thorough assessment of IMB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue