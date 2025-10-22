Impax Asset Management Completes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Impax Asset Management ( (GB:IPX) ).

Impax Asset Management Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 100,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 186.00 GBp as part of its ongoing buyback program. This transaction, which aims to enhance shareholder value, results in a total of 3,784,128 shares repurchased since the program’s inception, leaving 128,812,426 shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IPX) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Impax Asset Management stock, see the GB:IPX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IPX is a Outperform.

Impax Asset Management’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its stock score. While technical indicators show mixed signals, the company’s robust cash flow and low valuation metrics provide a solid foundation for potential growth and income.

More about Impax Asset Management

Impax Asset Management Group plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on asset management. The company specializes in sustainable investment strategies, targeting environmental markets and resource efficiency sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 333,479

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £230.5M

