iMotion Automotive Technology Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Board Elections and Governance Amendments

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1274) ) has issued an update.

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for November 14, 2025, to elect new directors and supervisors for its board and supervisory committee. The meeting will also address several special resolutions, including amendments to the company’s Articles of Association and procedural rules, which could impact the company’s governance structure and operational procedures.

More about iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Class H

iMotion Automotive Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the automotive technology sector. The company focuses on developing innovative automotive solutions and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1274.

Average Trading Volume: 4,517,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.98B

