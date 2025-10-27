Immunovia’s PancreaSure Test Validated in Leading Journal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Immunovia AB ( (SE:IMMNOV) ) has provided an announcement.

Immunovia announced the publication of its CLARITI clinical study in the journal Gastroenterology, highlighting the PancreaSure test’s ability to detect early-stage pancreatic cancer with high sensitivity and specificity. This publication validates the test’s diagnostic potential and strengthens Immunovia’s position in the pancreatic cancer diagnostics industry, potentially benefiting stakeholders by enhancing early detection capabilities.

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, specializing in early detection of pancreatic cancer through simple blood-based testing. The company collaborates with healthcare providers, experts, and advocacy groups to make its tests available to high-risk individuals, with a significant market focus in the USA.

YTD Price Performance: -23.35%

Average Trading Volume: 14,295,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK208M

