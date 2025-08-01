ImmunityBio’s Innovative Approach to Glioblastoma: A Promising Clinical Update

Immunitybio Inc ((IBRX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ImmunityBio Inc. is conducting a Phase 2 study titled Open-label Phase 2 Study of N-803 and PD-L1 t-haNK Combined With Bevacizumab in Subjects With Recurrent or Progressive Glioblastoma. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining N-803 and PD-L1 t-haNK with Bevacizumab for treating recurrent or progressive glioblastoma, a significant challenge in oncology due to its aggressive nature.

The intervention involves a combination therapy where participants receive N-803 subcutaneously, PD-L1 t-haNK intravenously, and Bevacizumab intravenously. This treatment is designed to enhance the immune response against tumor cells and inhibit tumor growth.

The study follows a single-group, open-label design with no masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. Participants undergo 28-day treatment cycles, with a maximum of 19 cycles over 76 weeks, unless treatment is discontinued due to toxicity or disease progression.

The study began on August 7, 2024, with the latest update submitted on July 30, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and the timeline for potential data availability.

This clinical update could positively influence ImmunityBio’s stock performance by showcasing its commitment to innovative cancer therapies. Investors might view this as a promising development in the competitive oncology market, potentially impacting investor sentiment favorably.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue