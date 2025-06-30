ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc Class H ( (HK:1541) ) has provided an update.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. This announcement outlines the executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, as well as their assignments to various board committees, which are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic decision-making processes.

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company based in China, focusing on the development of innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company is engaged in research and development activities to create novel treatments that harness the immune system to combat cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 5,194,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.61B

