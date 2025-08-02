IMI plc Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

IMI plc ((GB:IMI)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for IMI plc showcased a solid performance, marked by growth in sales, profit, and strategic initiatives such as a share buyback and dividend increase. Despite facing challenges like a cyber attack and declines in certain segments, the company’s robust financial management and strategic focus on growth areas provided a positive outlook for the future.

Organic Sales and Profit Growth

IMI reported a commendable 2% organic sales growth and a 5% organic adjusted operating profit growth in the first half of Fiscal Year 2025. This growth underscores the company’s ability to enhance its core operations and deliver value to its stakeholders.

Improved Operating Margins

The company achieved a 30 basis point increase in adjusted operating margins, reflecting improved efficiency and cost management. This enhancement in margins is a positive indicator of the company’s operational strength.

Successful Share Buyback Completion

IMI successfully completed a GBP 200 million share buyback announced in February, contributing to over GBP 1 billion returned to shareholders since 2019. This move highlights the company’s commitment to returning value to its investors.

Interim Dividend Increase

The interim dividend saw a 10% increase, demonstrating IMI’s confidence in its financial health and its commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Process Automation and Aftermarket Growth

The Process Automation segment experienced strong order intake, with aftermarket orders up by 10% and organic revenue 8% higher than the previous period, indicating robust demand and growth potential in this area.

Climate Control Performance

Climate Control continued to perform well, with a 5% increase in organic revenue compared to the prior year, driven by sustained demand in this segment.

Strong Free Cash Flow Expectation

IMI anticipates delivering GBP 1 billion of free cash flow over the next three years, showcasing its strong cash generation capabilities and financial stability.

Cyber Attack Impact

In Q1, IMI faced a serious cyber attack, resulting in a one-off exceptional charge of $25.4 million for recovery and IT infrastructure upgrades. This incident highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity in business operations.

Life Science & Fluid Control Revenue Decline

The Life Science & Fluid Control segment saw a 5% decline in organic revenue, indicating challenges in this area that the company may need to address.

Transport Revenue Decline

Transport revenue decreased by 9% organically in the first half, reflecting difficulties in this sector that could impact overall performance.

Higher Net Debt

Net debt increased from GBP 548 million at the beginning of the year to GBP 738 million at the half-year mark, which may raise concerns about the company’s leverage and financial flexibility.

Currency and Tax Rate Challenges

Adverse currency movements and an increased tax rate posed challenges to IMI’s financial performance, impacting profitability.

Forward-Looking Guidance

IMI provided optimistic guidance for Fiscal Year 2025, with expectations of mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and full-year adjusted basic earnings per share between 129p and 136p. The company aims for an adjusted operating margin around 20% and plans to maintain a progressive dividend policy. Further share buybacks are also on the table if leverage sustainably falls below a 1 to 2x net debt-to-EBITDA range.

In summary, IMI plc’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with solid growth in key areas, despite facing some challenges. The company’s strategic initiatives and forward-looking guidance suggest a promising outlook, making it an attractive proposition for investors interested in the financial markets.

