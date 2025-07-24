iMetal Resources to Acquire Bosnian Mining Concession Amid Antimony Demand Surge

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

iMetal Resources ( (TSE:IMR) ) has provided an announcement.

iMetal Resources Inc. has announced a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a 100% interest in a mining concession in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which includes the Cemernica Mine known for its antimony, silver, and zinc deposits. This potential acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to capitalize on the increasing demand for antimony, a critical mineral in various advanced technologies, amid limited global supply outside China. The company is also undertaking a private placement to raise funds, issuing units at $0.105 per unit, with each unit comprising a common share and a warrant, subject to regulatory approval.

iMetal Resources Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in acquiring mining concessions and exploring minerals such as antimony, silver, and zinc, with a market focus on regions with geological potential and growing demand for critical minerals.

