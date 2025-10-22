Imdex Limited Issues New Performance Rights to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Imdex Ltd ( (AU:IMD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Imdex Limited has announced the issuance of 520,795 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize its workforce, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and aligning employee interests with corporate goals.

Imdex Limited operates in the mining industry, providing drilling optimization products and services. The company focuses on enhancing drilling productivity and efficiency, catering to a global market of mining and exploration companies.

