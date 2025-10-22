Imdex Limited Announces Change in Director’s Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Imdex Ltd ( (AU:IMD) ) has shared an announcement.

Imdex Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice concerning CEO and Managing Director Paul House. The change involves the granting of performance rights, approved by shareholders, as part of the company’s Employee Rights Plan. This move reflects Imdex’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with company performance, potentially impacting its operational strategies and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IMD) stock is a Buy with a A$4.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imdex Ltd stock, see the AU:IMD Stock Forecast page.

More about Imdex Ltd

Imdex Limited operates in the mining industry, providing drilling technology and services. The company focuses on delivering solutions that enhance the efficiency and productivity of drilling operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,482,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.87B

For an in-depth examination of IMD stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue