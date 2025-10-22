ImageneBio Appoints New Interim Financial Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ImageneBio ( (IMA) ) has issued an update.

On October 21, 2025, ImageneBio, Inc. appointed Kristin Yarema, Ph.D., as the interim principal financial officer, alongside her role as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This leadership change may impact the company’s financial management and strategic direction, potentially affecting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (IMA) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ImageneBio stock, see the IMA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IMA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMA is a Neutral.

Ikena Oncology’s overall stock score of 41.2 reflects significant challenges in financial performance, including declining revenues and negative cash flow, which weigh heavily on the score. Technical analysis shows lackluster momentum, while the valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. Improvements in revenue generation and profitability are crucial for a better financial outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on IMA stock, click here.

More about ImageneBio

Average Trading Volume: 50,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $84.76M

For a thorough assessment of IMA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue