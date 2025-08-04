IM Cannabis Corp. to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

IM Cannabis Corp ( (IMCC) ) has issued an update.

On August 4, 2025, IM Cannabis Corp. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 12, 2025. The company, which operates in Israel and Germany, continues to focus on strengthening its position in the medical cannabis market. This announcement is significant as it highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency with stakeholders and its commitment to growth in key markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (IMCC) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on IMCC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMCC is a Neutral.

IM Cannabis Corp faces severe financial challenges, significantly impacting its stock score. However, the recent positive earnings call, highlighting profitability and growth in Germany, provides some optimism. Technical indicators show mixed signals, while valuation remains a concern due to ongoing losses.

To see Spark’s full report on IMCC stock, click here.

More about IM Cannabis Corp

IM Cannabis Corp. is a prominent international medical cannabis company with operations in Israel and Germany, focusing on providing premium cannabis products to medical patients. The company aims for sustainable and profitable growth in these high-value markets, leveraging a transnational ecosystem with a data-driven approach and a globally sourced supply chain. IM Cannabis operates through subsidiaries in Israel and Germany, ensuring compliance with strict regulatory environments and enhancing its commercial and brand presence.

Average Trading Volume: 270,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.81M



