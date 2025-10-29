IM Cannabis Corp. Announces CFO Departure Amid Transition Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from IM Cannabis Corp ( (IMCC) ).

On October 29, 2025, IM Cannabis Corp. announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Uri Birenberg, will be stepping down for personal reasons. He will continue in his role until January 5, 2026, or an earlier date determined by the company, assisting in a structured transition process. This change is not due to any disagreement with the company, and Birenberg expressed confidence in IM Cannabis’s future. The company is actively searching for a new CFO, which may impact its operations and stakeholder confidence during the transition.

The most recent analyst rating on (IMCC) stock is a Sell with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IM Cannabis Corp stock, see the IMCC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IMCC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMCC is a Underperform.

IM Cannabis Corp’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance and weak valuation metrics. The technical analysis also indicates bearish momentum, further contributing to the low score. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events leaves these areas unaddressed, focusing the analysis on the company’s financial and market performance.

To see Spark’s full report on IMCC stock, click here.

More about IM Cannabis Corp

IM Cannabis Corp. is an international cannabis company that provides premium cannabis products to medical patients in Israel and Germany, two of the largest medical cannabis markets. The company operates a transnational ecosystem powered by a data-driven approach and a globally sourced product supply chain, focusing on responsible growth and compliance with strict regulatory environments.

Average Trading Volume: 443,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.4M

Find detailed analytics on IMCC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue