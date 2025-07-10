Iluka Resources Announces Change in Substantial Holder Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Iluka Resources Limited ( (AU:ILU) ) has provided an update.

Iluka Resources Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, with State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries holding significant voting power in the company. This change reflects the ongoing adjustments in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its governance and strategic decisions.

More about Iluka Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,921,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.67B

