Iluka Resources Achieves Key Production Milestones in Q2 2025

Iluka Resources Limited ( (AU:ILU) ) has provided an announcement.

Iluka Resources Limited reported its Q2 2025 production results, highlighting a total production of 150kt of zircon/rutile/synthetic rutile, with significant contributions from its Jacinth-Ambrosia and Cataby operations. The company achieved its full-year production guidance for zircon-in-concentrate by mid-year, positively impacting unit cash costs. Construction at the Balranald project is on schedule, and significant capital expenditure has been made at the Eneabba rare earths refinery. These developments position Iluka to strengthen its market presence and operational efficiency, potentially benefiting stakeholders through improved cost management and expanded production capacity.

More about Iluka Resources Limited

Iluka Resources Limited is a company operating in the mineral sands industry, primarily producing zircon, rutile, and synthetic rutile. The company focuses on mining and processing these minerals, which are essential for various industrial applications, including ceramics and pigments.

