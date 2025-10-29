Iltani Resources Advances Exploration with Promising Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Iltani Resources Ltd. ( (AU:ILT) ) has issued an update.

Iltani Resources Limited has reported significant progress in its exploration activities for the September 2025 quarter. The company completed a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Orient West with notable grades, and achieved high-grade drill results at Orient East. Additionally, a helicopter-borne VTEM survey identified 16 high-priority anomalies, enhancing the potential for further exploration success. These developments underscore Iltani’s strategic focus on expanding its resource base and strengthening its position in the silver and base metals market.

Iltani Resources Limited is a silver and base metals exploration company focused on the Orient Silver-Indium Project, part of the Herberton Project in Northern Queensland. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ILT.

Average Trading Volume: 276,656

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

