illumin Holdings to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

illumin Holdings ( (TSE:ILLM) ) has issued an announcement.

illumin Holdings Inc. announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 7, 2025, before market open. A live webcast featuring CEO Simon Cairns and CFO Elliot Muchnik will follow, providing insights into the results and allowing for a Q&A session. This announcement is significant for investors and stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to understand the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ILLM) stock is a Hold with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on illumin Holdings stock, see the TSE:ILLM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ILLM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ILLM is a Neutral.

illumin Holdings’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and technical analysis. The company’s operational inefficiencies and liquidity concerns are significant risks. The bearish technical indicators and negative valuation metrics further contribute to the low score.

More about illumin Holdings

illumin Holdings Inc. is a leader in digital advertising technology, empowering marketers to make smarter decisions about online consumer communication. The company offers a unified platform for planning, building, and executing marketing campaigns across programmatic channels, email, and social media. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 103,237

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$65.55M

