illimity Bank Reports Preliminary Net Loss Amid Integration Efforts

An announcement from illimity Bank SpA ( (IT:ILTY) ) is now available.

illimity Bank S.p.A. has announced a preliminary net negative result of approximately 120 million euros for the period ending June 30, 2025. This outcome is primarily due to additional credit adjustments related to non-core activities and revised recovery plans, influenced by the due diligence and integration process with Banca Ifis S.p.A. The bank’s CET1 ratio is expected to be around 13%, and the integration activities with Banca Ifis S.p.A. are underway.

More about illimity Bank SpA

illimity Bank S.p.A. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on banking solutions. It is involved in credit management and financial services, with a market focus on innovative banking solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 368,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €344.9M

