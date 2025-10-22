IIF Announces Strategic Debt Refinancing and Early Loan Repayment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ( (JP:3249) ) has shared an announcement.

IIF announced a refinancing plan to repay an existing loan due on October 31, 2025, and an early repayment of another loan due on February 27, 2026. This move is part of their strategy to manage debt efficiently, ensuring stability in their financial operations without altering the total interest-bearing debt.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3249) stock is a Buy with a Yen130169.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation stock, see the JP:3249 Stock Forecast page.

More about Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (IIF) is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, focusing on investments in industrial and infrastructure assets. It operates under the management of KJR Management and is involved in asset management and capital markets.

Average Trading Volume: 9,162

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen360.4B

Learn more about 3249 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue