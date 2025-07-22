IHI Corporation Addresses Misconduct in Snowplow Deliveries

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from IHI ( (JP:7013) ).

IHI Corporation has concluded an investigation into misconduct by its subsidiary, Niigata Transys, regarding the delivery of rotary snowplows with specifications different from those promised to customers. The investigation revealed modifications made to enhance snow removal performance, leading to a series of corrective actions, including retesting and component replacement for affected models. IHI is implementing measures to prevent recurrence and improve quality compliance, while executives are returning a portion of their remuneration as a gesture of accountability. The overall impact on IHI’s financial results is minor.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7013) stock is a Buy with a Yen13800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IHI stock, see the JP:7013 Stock Forecast page.

More about IHI

IHI Corporation operates in the industrial sector, focusing on manufacturing and engineering services. The company is known for its production of machinery and equipment, including rotary snowplows, which are a part of its diverse product lineup.

Average Trading Volume: 5,561,270

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2330.7B

See more insights into 7013 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue