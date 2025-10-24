IHH Healthcare Sees Changes in Substantial Shareholdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) has issued an announcement.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has reported changes in its substantial securities holdings, with the Employees Provident Fund Board acquiring and disposing of shares. The transactions reflect a direct interest change, with a net increase in shares held, indicating strategic portfolio adjustments by a key stakeholder, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and investor relations.

More about IHH Healthcare Bhd

IHH Healthcare Bhd operates in the healthcare industry, providing a range of medical services and facilities. The company is a leading international healthcare provider with a focus on delivering quality healthcare services across its network of hospitals and clinics.

