IHH Healthcare Bhd Announces Changes in Substantial Shareholding

IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) has issued an announcement.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has announced a change in its substantial securities holding, with the Employees Provident Fund Board acquiring and disposing of shares on October 16, 2025. This transaction reflects a direct interest in the company’s shares, with the total number of securities remaining at 1,057,263,591, representing an 11.965% direct interest. This adjustment in shareholding could influence the company’s market dynamics and stakeholder interests.

More about IHH Healthcare Bhd

IHH Healthcare Bhd is a leading healthcare provider operating in the healthcare industry. The company primarily offers medical services and facilities, focusing on delivering quality healthcare solutions across various markets.

