IGM Financial Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings

IGM Financial ( (IGIFF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information IGM Financial presented to its investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization, providing a wide range of financial planning and investment management services primarily through its subsidiaries IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments.

In its third quarter earnings report for 2025, IGM Financial announced record high adjusted net earnings of $301.2 million, marking a 23.4% increase from the previous year. The company’s earnings per share also reached a new peak at $1.27, up from $1.03 in the same quarter of 2024.

Key highlights from the report include a significant increase in assets under management and advisement, reaching $302.6 billion, a 14.2% rise from the previous year. Additionally, IGM reported net inflows of $2.4 billion, a stark contrast to the net outflows of $272 million in the third quarter of 2024. The fair value of IGM’s investments in Wealthsimple and Rockefeller Capital Management also saw substantial increases, contributing to the company’s robust financial performance.

The company’s strategic investments have shown promising growth, with Wealthsimple’s fair value increasing by 46% and Rockefeller’s investment value rising due to an impending transaction. These developments underscore IGM’s strong position in the wealth management sector and its potential for continued growth.

Looking ahead, IGM Financial remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by its strategic investments and strong performance across its core businesses. The company continues to focus on expanding its assets under management and advisement, leveraging its diversified portfolio to drive long-term value for shareholders.

