IFGL Refractories Receives ESG Rating from CFC Finlease

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

IFGL Refractories Ltd. ( (IN:IFGLEXPOR) ) has provided an announcement.

IFGL Refractories Ltd. has been assigned an ESG rating of ’60’ by CFC Finlease Private Limited, a SEBI registered ESG Rating Provider. This rating was independently prepared by CFC Finlease using publicly available data, without engagement from IFGL Refractories. The announcement of this rating could impact the company’s market perception and stakeholder confidence, as ESG ratings are increasingly important in assessing corporate responsibility and sustainability practices.

More about IFGL Refractories Ltd.

IFGL Refractories Ltd. operates in the refractories industry, providing essential materials used in high-temperature industrial processes, particularly in the steel and glass manufacturing sectors. The company is known for its focus on producing high-quality refractory products that cater to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 31,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 18.66B INR

Learn more about IFGLEXPOR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue