IDT International Limited Announces Trading Halt

IDT International Limited ( (HK:0167) ) has issued an update.

IDT International Limited has announced a trading halt on its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of October 22, 2025. This halt is due to the pending release of inside information related to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, indicating potential significant developments in the company’s operations or ownership structure.

IDT International Limited

Average Trading Volume: 471,861

Current Market Cap: HK$862.3M



