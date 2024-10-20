IDT Australia Sees Revenue Surge Amid Strategic Growth

IDT Australia Limited (AU:IDT) has released an update.

IDT Australia Limited has reported a 70% increase in quarterly revenue to $5.2 million, marking a two-year high as it continues its strategic transformation. The pharmaceutical manufacturer attributes the growth to a significant rise in return business and new contracts worth $6.8 million, driven by high customer satisfaction and demand for advanced therapies. The company remains optimistic about exceeding the previous year’s revenue, supported by a strong pipeline of proposals.

