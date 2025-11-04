IDEXX Laboratories Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Idexx Laboratories ( (IDXX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Idexx Laboratories presented to its investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, provides diagnostic and software products and services to support veterinary medicine and ensure the safety of milk and water worldwide. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 11,000 people and serves customers in over 175 countries.

IDEXX Laboratories reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a 13% increase in revenue to $1,105 million. This growth was driven by strong performance in the Companion Animal Group (CAG) and Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD) segments. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) rose by 21% to $3.40, reflecting significant operating margin expansion.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 14% growth in CAG revenue, supported by a 10% increase in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue. The company also saw a notable 74% increase in CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenues, driven by over 1,700 IDEXX inVue Dx placements. Additionally, LPD revenue grew by 17%, and Water revenues increased by 8%.

IDEXX’s strong financial performance was bolstered by increased testing utilization and product innovation, including the launch of new diagnostic tests and the expansion of its premium instrument installed base. The company also benefited from operational efficiencies and price realization, which helped offset inflationary pressures.

Looking ahead, IDEXX has raised its 2025 revenue guidance to $4,270 million to $4,300 million, with an expected EPS range of $12.81 to $13.01. The company anticipates continued growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue and increased placements of IDEXX inVue Dx instruments, reflecting a positive outlook for the coming year.

