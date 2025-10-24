IDEX Metals Upsizes Private Placement to Over $5.3 Million Amid Strong Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IDEX Metals Corp. ( (TSE:IDEX) ) just unveiled an update.

IDEX Metals Corp. has announced an increase in its non-brokered private placement from $2,000,000 to $5,320,500 due to significant market demand. The offering will consist of up to 8,867,500 units at $0.60 per unit, with each unit comprising one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant. The proceeds from this offering will be used for exploration of its mineral properties in Idaho and for general working capital. The upsizing of this private placement indicates strong investor interest and positions the company to further its exploration activities in a promising mining district.

IDEX Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of base and precious metal projects in Idaho, USA. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration and development of the Freeze Copper-Gold porphyry prospect located in the Idaho Copper District, a newly discovered area in Washington County, Idaho. With a strategic land position in a top-tier mining jurisdiction surrounded by major industry players, IDEX aims to redefine district-scale exploration in Idaho.

