IDEX Metals Closes $5.32 Million Private Placement to Boost Idaho Exploration

IDEX Metals Corp. ( (TSE:IDEX) ) has provided an announcement.

IDEX Metals Corp. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising approximately $5.32 million through the issuance of 8,867,099 units at $0.60 per unit. This funding will support the company’s exploration activities in Idaho and general working capital, with the addition of a new strategic shareholder indicating strong market confidence in IDEX’s operations. The offering is subject to a statutory hold period and awaits final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

IDEX Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of base and precious metal projects in Idaho, USA. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration and development of the Freeze Copper-Gold porphyry prospect, located in the newly discovered Idaho Copper District in Washington County, Idaho. IDEX aims to redefine district-scale exploration in this top-tier mining jurisdiction, surrounded by major industry players.

