Idaho Copper Corporation Executes Reverse Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Idaho Copper Corporation ( (COPR) ) has provided an update.

On October 15, 2025, Idaho Copper Corporation implemented a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, reducing its authorized shares from 100,000,000 to 5,000,000. This move, approved by the board in April 2024, aims to consolidate shares and adjust the exercise or conversion prices of outstanding securities, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Idaho Copper Corporation

Idaho Copper Corporation is a Nevada-based company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of copper.

Average Trading Volume: 5,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $144.1M

See more insights into COPR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue